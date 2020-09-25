Black Man Gets Into A 1-On-1 Fair Fight w/ Philly Cop – And WINS!! (Video)

A verbal altercation between a Philadelphia uniformed police officer and a Black man led to violence. And has obtained footage of the incredible scene.

Here is the full video – TRIGGER WARNING

According to social media reports, the officer began berating a man who was “minding his business” inside the subway station. The man eventually stood up for himself – according to social media accounts – and challenged the officer to a 1-on-1 fight.

Amazingly, the officer said yes, the reports say, and the two got into it.

That man is now wanted in Philadelphia after getting into a first fight with a Philadelphia police officer.

In the video, you see the man and the officer squaring up, and then boxing each other. Initially, the two seem evenly matched, but when the Black man lands a punch on the cops jaw – it becomes clear that the cop is no match for him.

The cop takes off his hat, and appears to step back – in a submissive manner. The Black man then takes off running, and is chased by the officer.

Social media reports say that the man escaped – and is not wanted by police for a potential crime.

