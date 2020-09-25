‘Bitcoin is just one big Ponzi scheme’ By Cointelegraph

Dave Portnoy meets Pomp: ‘Bitcoin is just one big Ponzi scheme’
Popular day trader and founder of Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy revealed that he bought $1.25 million worth of even though he thinks its “just one big Ponzi scheme” in an interview with crypto podcaster Anthony Pompliano. Portnoy summed up his view of crypto trading as:
The sport and pop culture celebrity, whose day trading exploits have become hugely popular during the coronavirus pandemic, only recently delved into the world of crypto. He entered the Bitcoin (BTC) market in mid-August, following a meeting with the billionaire Winklevoss twins.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.