Billie Lourd Shockingly Announces the Arrival of Her and Fiance Austen Rydell’s First Child

WENN

The daughter of late actress Carrie Fisher treates her fans to the first picture of her son Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, featuring a pair of the newborn’s adorable feet.

Surprise! Billie Lourd dropped a bombshell announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday, September 24. In the said post, the “American Horror Story” star shocked fans as she introduced her and fiance Austen Rydell’s baby boy following a secret pregnancy.

She treated fans to the first picture of her son Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, featuring a pair of the newborn’s adorable feet. The baby could be seen wearing a space-themed pajamas which could be a nod to Billie’s late mom Carrie Fisher, who was most known for her role as Princess Leia in “Star Wars”. “Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell,” so she simply wrote in the caption.

<br />

Some of celebrity pals sent congratulatory message in the comment section. Matt Bomer said, “Congratulations Mama And Papa and family!” while Billy Eichner commented, “OMGGGGG CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!” Andy Cohen also expressed that he “can’t wait to meet him.” As for Kelly Ripa, she wrote, “Congrats! We love you so much!!!”

Some fans, meanwhile, were confused by the shocking announcement. “Wait! You were pregnant?” asked one of them. Another user chimed in, “no wonder you’ve been so silent on social media.”

Billie was engaged to Austen in June as he broke the news in an Instagram post. “She said YES!! (Actually she said ‘Duhhh’) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?” he wrote alongside a series of pictures of the couple.

The “Bookstore” actress and Austen rekindled their romance in 2017 and have been together since. He gushed over the star back in February in honor of Valentine’s Day. “I found the best girl in the world. Happy Valentines Day to us!!” he wrote on Instagram at the time. Meanwhile, Billie shared some snaps of them together and wrote in the caption, “All ’round the world you make my world go ’round.”