Beloved Indian Singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam Dies of Covid-19

Instagram

The Indian legendary star has passed away at the age of 74 after he was admitted to a hospital and put on life support amid his battle with the deadly virus.

–

Beloved Indian singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam has died at the age of 74 after contracting Covid-19.

Balasubrahmanyam, who sung on some 40,000 songs on Indian film soundtracks, passed away in Chennai on Friday (25Sep20), according to a statement from representatives of the hospital he was being treated in.

The singer was admitted to hospital last month and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. He tested negative on 4 September but remained on life support apparatus.

Officials at MGM Healthcare Chennai announced his condition had deteriorated on Thursday, and later revealed he had passed away after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest.

“Despite maximal life support measures and the best efforts of the clinical team, his condition deteriorated further and he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest,” they announced in a statement posted on Twitter. “With profound grief, we regret to inform that he has passed away on September 25th at 13.04 hours.”

Balasubrahmanyam frequently worked with Oscar and Grammy winning composer A.R. Rahman, who shared a one word reaction on Twitter, “Devastated.”

SPB, as he was known to fans, began his career in cinema in southern India before enjoying crossover success in Bollywood, working with top composers and providing the singing voices for stars including Salman Khan.

He received two of India’s top civilian honours, the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2011.

Balasubrahmanyam is survived by his wife, Savitri, daughter Pallavi, and son Charan.

Salman paid tribute to the late star on Twitter, “Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir… you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP.”