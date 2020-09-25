Believe it or not, the house drone is not Amazon’s most interesting new feature

I don’t care if Monday’s blue

Tuesday’s grey and Wednesday too

Thursday, I don’t care about you

It’s Friday, I’m in love

The news of late has ranged from dreary and depressing to downright alarming. But let’s finish the week on a positive: Our consumer technology is bursting with innovation.

Folding phones, cloud gaming, health sensors, mirrorless cameras, streaming video, lightning-fast wireless, electric cars—all have made great strides of late. And we can finally rearrange the home screen on the iPhone!

Thinking back, Data Sheet could have crafted a great Bingo card with those themes for Amazon’s new product event on Thursday. Gaming, streaming, health, wireless, and cameras all came up, and they even checked another box I almost overlooked: drones.

Did you catch the video of that one? The new Ring Always Home Cam is a $250 flying drone for your house that shoots live video and sends it to your phone. It can work with the Ring home security system to investigate the scene of a possible break-in, as it does in the promo video, or you could use it just to spy on your pets (or teenagers left home alone for the weekend…hmm). It flies along a preset path and makes a loud buzzing noise while filming to avoid catching anyone unawares. Some found it rather Orwellian, but it’s also clearly the future, combining machine smarts, sensors, and cloud connectivity. It’s the first IoB device—the Internet of Buzzing.

There were also new Echo smart speakers (spherical this year), new eero Wi-Fi routers (up to Wi-Fi 6 now), and new features for Alexa (Zoom compatibility!). My colleague Jonathan Vanian has a couple of his highlights and CNET has an even more detailed exploration of what was announced, if you are an Amazon maximalist.

But buried beneath all the headlines was one important development worth pondering further. Amazon’s new cloud gaming service, Luna, will work on Macs, PCs, the Fire TV box, and iOS, with Android “coming soon.”

Wait, iOS? Hasn’t Apple rejected Microsoft’s xCloud app and left Google and Nvidia no path of entry for their cloud gaming offerings?

Amazon found another way onto iPhones and iPads. Instead of developing an app, which would have to be approved by Apple, Amazon’s game service will run inside the phone’s web browser. If you remember all the way back to the introduction of the iPhone, this was Steve Jobs’ original vision for how outside companies could make apps for the otherwise locked-down device (“a very sweet solution,” he called it).

Could this loophole open the floodgates to all the other cloud gaming services and more? We’ll have to wait and see how well Amazon’s service actually performs via the browser. At least to start, it looks like Amazon’s offerings include fewer cutting-edge games than some of its rivals, perhaps due to performance concerns. And most developers rejected Jobs’ “sweet solution” because web apps miss out on many features of the iPhone that native apps can use, leading Apple to develop the now-controversial app store in the first place.

But if the Amazon team has cracked the code, even more innovations could come to our phones. And that’s pretty sweet. Have a good weekend.

