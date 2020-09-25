Battery metal miners trying to tap electric car boom want Elon Musk to stop killing their buzz

Article content continued

We’re not gold, it doesn’t have the same appeal with retail investors. First Cobalt CEO Trent Mell

Tesla’s rapid rise shows that investors are fixed on the sector’s growth prospects, but Mell’s experience at First Cobalt also shows that their exuberance doesn’t necessarily reach upstream companies.

“It’s tough getting money from the capital markets for this,” said Mell. “We’re not gold, it doesn’t have the same appeal with retail investors.”

His company hasn’t traded above a dollar since 2018. That year, the price of cobalt reached a peak above US$32 per pound and his company’s stock price reached hit $1.19.

Today, the price of cobalt is about US$15.65 per pound, and First Cobalt hasn’t traded above 18 cents per share in the past year.

Photo by Cole Burston/Bloomberg

Similarly, the price of lithium has been on a consistent decline, with Morgan Stanley predicting the downward trend will continue until 2025 because of an oversupply.

Caspar Rawles, an analyst at Benchmark Intelligence in London, said that neither lithium nor cobalt could be considered a bulk commodity, like iron ore or copper, which are produced all over the world and are well-understood markets.

In contrast, even finding out what the price of cobalt is, requires a paid subscription to Benchmark, and knowing which of several chemical varieties of cobalt is pertinent to the battery industry.

“Oil or gold, you can just google it and that price will come up quite easily,” said Rawles. “That same data doesn’t really exist for these markets at the moment.”

The lack of transparency in the market has made it challenging for North American companies to raise money on the capital markets to explore for critical metals, or refurbish refineries.