BAFTA Takes Steps on Diversity, After All-White, All-Male Shortlists

In each category, their initial votes will create a longlist (a first for the awards). Members will then have to watch all the longlisted titles before they can vote in the next round, which determines the nominees. The nominees then go to a final vote, and again, voters will have to watch all the films via an online portal (which will come in for 2022 and guarantee viewing) if they want a say. The new rule is aimed at increasing the diversity of the films considered: -strapped voters might otherwise just focus on the most-hyped titles.

BAFTA also announced more specific interventions for some categories of the awards. For best director, for example, half of the spots on the 20-person longlist will go to women. For the acting prizes, the longlist will be selected by a hybrid of member votes and jury selection, before the nominees and the winner are determined by the membership in the following rounds.

Another major change is that a studio will only be able to nominate an actor for a lead or supporting award, not both categories, as previously allowed. Actors will also only be allowed to be longlisted once in each acting category to prevent a recurrence of this year’s events, when Margot Robbie was nominated twice for the best supporting actress award, and no people of color were.

BAFTA also said it plans to increase its membership by 1,000, with goals for underrepresented groups, but a spokeswoman declined to give further details.

Krishnendu Majumdar, BAFTA’s chair, in 2018. Credit… David M. Benett/Getty Images

“This is a watershed moment,” Krishnendu Majumdar, BAFTA’s chair, said on Thursday, in a news release announcing the changes. “This creative renewal is not just about changes to the awards,” he added. “This is a reappraisal of our values.”