Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 up 1.51% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 up 1.51%

.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 1.51%.

The best performers of the session on the were Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:), which rose 8.02% or 0.075 points to trade at 1.010 at the close. Meanwhile, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:) added 7.39% or 1.210 points to end at 17.580 and National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.86% or 1.180 points to 18.370 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Monadelphous Group Ltd (ASX:), which fell 4.01% or 0.43 points to trade at 10.30 at the close. Flight Centre Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.08% or 0.42 points to end at 13.20 and Tassal Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.02% or 0.11 points to 3.53.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 801 to 444 and 361 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 2.02% to 19.051.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.12% or 2.25 to $1874.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 0.10% or 0.04 to hit $40.27 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.05% or 0.02 to trade at $41.92 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.26% to 0.7063, while AUD/JPY rose 0.15% to 74.36.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 94.330.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR