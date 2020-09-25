Australia cricket news fixtures schedule 2020 2021

Australia’s Test match against Afghanistan and ODI series versus New Zealand has been postponed until the 2021-22 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The matches had been scheduled for 2020-21 but Cricket Australia announced the postponement on Friday due to the “complexity of scheduling” during the pandemic.

CA said the three boards agreed to the postponement.

Australia is still set to host big drawcard India this summer for four Tests, three ODIs and three T20s.

“Cricket Australia looks forward to working with our good friends at the Afghanistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket to deliver the matches at a time when, hopefully, the restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have eased,” CA’s interim CEO Nick Hockley said.

“We all worked incredibly hard to make the series happen this summer, but the challenges around international travel and quarantine restrictions ultimately convinced all parties that the series would need to be played at a later date.

“CA looks forward to welcoming the Indian men’s team for a full schedule of matches this summer in what promises to be an incredible contest across all three formats.

“CA would also like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful partners for their understanding and support as we have navigated the complexities of hosting international sport during a pandemic to deliver a thrilling summer across men’s and women’s cricket at international and domestic level.”