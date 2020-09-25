”Auntie” Taylor Swift Sends Gigi Hadid’s Baby a Sweet Gift

It’s only fitting that Gigi Hadid‘s baby girl would get to call Taylor Swift and Donatella Versace her “aunties!”

The new mama took to her Instagram Story on Friday, Sept. 25 with a sweet glimpse of her and Zayn Malik’s newborn, whose birth they announced earlier this week.

Gigi’s bundle of joy is well on her way to becoming a fashionista much like her mama, as she wore a white Versace outfit gifted to her by the Italian fashion designer. “from auntie @donatella_versace,” the 25-year-old supermodel wrote.

And as for the baby’s light pink satin blanket? Made by the one and only T. Swift. With so many of the pop star’s friends becoming mothers lately (yes, we’re talking about the blanket she embroidered for Katy Perry‘s daughter), it’s no wonder she picked up such a thoughtful hobby while quarantining.

Gigi and Zayn have yet to reveal the name they picked for their first child together, but a source tells E! News that mom and dad are already head over heels in love with parenthood.