Armani Caesar Calls Reginae Carter ‘Cool Girl’ Amid Alleged Beef Over YFN Lucci

Armani’s steamy music video for ‘Palm Angels’ that features YFN Lucci apparently doesn’t sit well with Reginae, prompting her to shade Griselda’s First Lady on Twitter.

There is a tension between Armani Caesar and Reginae Carter after the former released a steamy music video for “Palm Angels” that features YFN Lucci, Reginae’s ex. The video didn’t sit well with the daughter of Lil Wayne, who appeared to comment on the video in a shady tweet.

“I never had to clout chase ..my mf dad is lil Wayne,” so Nae wrote on Twitter on Thursday, September 24. The tweet was reposted by TheShadeRoom and it didn’t take long before Armani, who is rumored to be dating Lucci, to catch wind of it and responded. “OMG…girl,” she wrote in a comment underneath the Instagram post.

<br />

A fan then replied to her, warning her not to be too excited. “you gone get played too sis. lucci is for EVERYBODY,” so the fan wrote. Hitting back at the user, Griselda’s First Lady said, “I don’t get played I get paid and that’s on uunnn huhhh unnn.”

<br />

However, Armani made it clear that she didn’t want smoke with Reginae. Shutting down rumors that she’s not dating Lucci, Armani explained during an Instagram Live session on Thursday, “Lucci is cool and all, but at the end of the day, that ain’t my motherf***in’ n***a and I don’t want that to be my n***a.” She also said that Lucci wasn’t even her first option for the music video. “It was supposed to be Trouble. So, nah, I don’t have to clout chase for nobody. At the end of the day, it was a video, sis,” she continued.

<br />

Denying the rumors that she’s beefing with Nae, she said that she didn’t have any issues with the “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” cast member. She went on gushing over her, calling her “a cool girl” though she doesn’t know her personally.