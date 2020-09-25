Archibald Prize 2020 Adam Goodes Vincent Namatjira becomes first Indigenous winner

Vincent Namatjira has won this year’s Archibald Prize, becoming the first Indigenous artist to win Australia’s prestigious art award in its 99-year history.

Mr Namatjira, from Western Arrernte, took out the award for his portrait Stand Strong for Who You Are with AFL champion and community leader Adam Goodes.

Archibald Prize 2020 winner Vincent Namatjira Stand strong for who you are acrylic on linen. (Mim Stirling)

“This is a really special moment for me and I’m feeling a bit nervous and excited,” Mr Namatjira said in a live video acceptance speech shown at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

“What an honour it is to be the first Indigenous winner of the Archibald Prize.”

Before he could continue, Mr Namatjira’s words were drowned out by applause.

“It only took 99 years,” he continued, with a wide smile, before acknowledging other Indigenous artists and sitters in this year’s award.

The artist, who has been an Archibald Prize finalist for four years in a row, said he chose to paint Goodes after watching the documentary The Final Quarter about the former Sydney Swans champion’s final season as an elite footballer.

Mr Namatjira said he reached out to Goodes after feeling a connectedness over racism.

“My guts were churning as I relived Adam’s experiences of relentless racism on and off the field,” he said in a statement.

“When I was younger and growing up in the foster system in Perth, Indigenous footballers were like heroes to me.

“Goodesy is much more than a great footballer though, he took a strong stand against racism and said, ‘enough is enough’. I stand strong with you too, brother.”

The pair first met in 2018 when Goodes visited the school in Indulkana, where Mr Namatjira lives, as part of his work promoting Indigenous literacy.