Apple’s iPhone 12 Event Could Happen on October 13 Based on Rumors From Mobile Operators

Wednesday September 23, 2020 11:51 am PDT by Juli Clover

Apple’s upcoming iPhone-centric event could perhaps be held on Tuesday, October 13, according to information shared with by an employee at a UK cellular carrier. There’s no way for us to confirm the dates at this point in time nor are we sure on the credibility of the source, but even without a rumor, Tuesday, October 13 is a good guess based on Apple’s historic launch timelines, …