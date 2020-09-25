Apple Pays $40+ Million for Worldwide Rights to Upcoming Film ‘Cherry’

Apple has paid in the high $40 millions for the rights to upcoming movie “Cherry,” reports Deadline. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who were responsible for “Avengers: Endgame,” “Cherry” is a crime drama that’s an adaptation of a novel by Nico Walker.



In “Cherry,” actor Tom Holland (known for his role as Spider-Man) plays a Cleveland man named Walker who joins the army after being spurned by the love of his life. He becomes an Army medic in Iraq and is traumatized by the experience, suffering from PTSD.

To treat his PTSD, Walker is treated with Oxycontin, and that eventually leads to a heroin addiction. To pay for the drugs, Walker begins robbing banks.

The $40 million+ price tag for “Cherry” marks one of the biggest film deals of the year, and it provides Apple with an awards season contender. Apple’s plan is to qualify with the Academy and then premiere “Cherry” in early 2021 on Apple TV+.