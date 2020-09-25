Anushka Sharma Hits Back at Sunil Gavaskar for his Sexist Comment

The IPL season is on and the controversies are making a comeback too. Last night when Kings XI Punjab won the cricket match over Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunil Gavaskar made an unsavoury comment in the commentator’s box about Virat Kohli who leads the latter team.

While doing commentary Gavaskar made a comment saying, “Inhone lockdown me to bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hai.’ The comment was distasteful as he dragged even Anushka Sharma’s name into it and shocked the netizens and everyone for saying such a thing at public platform. Anushka Sharma who’s always been bold and blatant with her comments decided to have a befitting reply to the cricketer. She took to her Instagram story and said, “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message was distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us? I’m sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process? It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr. Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman’s game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this.”

Now we must say that we love Anushka Sharma handling this situation in the right way and having a perfect reply for her name being dragged unnecessarily for her husband-cricketer’s performance on the cricket field. The couple is also welcoming their first child soon and are really excited about it.