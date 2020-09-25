Anthony Davis goes down with ankle injury in Game 4

Anthony Davis suffered an ankle injury during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night.
Davis’ Los Angeles Lakers were up 96-92 on the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter when the big man attempted a jump shot. As he came down, Davis turned his ankle and was grabbing it while on the ground.
Paul Millsap was called for a foul on the play, and then the game went to a timeout.
When play resumed, Davis remained in the game and attempted two free throws, making one of them. He seemed to be fine despite the scare and even threw down a dunk.
Davis entered the game averaging 31.7 points per game in the series. He was hot once again and scored 34 points in Game 4.