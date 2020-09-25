‘Animal Crossing’ Halloween update: Release date, pumpkin patch recipes, spooky costumes

One of the most fun holidays of the year is less than a month away, and Nintendo has big plans to celebrate it.

There will be a massive Halloween update to the popular “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” game out soon that will include an interactive event and seasonal items and activities. It is expected that this will be the first of two significant fall content drops — Nintendo on Friday teased a Thanksgiving-themed update for November at the end of its Halloween announcement trailer.

The quirky aspects of “Animal Crossing” that have drawn record sales in 2020 are going to be made spooky in the upcoming month: clothing, DIY recipes, animations and more.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” fall update:

When is the ‘Animal Crossing’ Halloween update?

The main update is scheduled for release on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Additional parts of the Halloween celebration will be dropped throughout October, culminating in an interactive Oct. 31 event.

Is the Halloween update release free to download?

Yes, like previous “Animal Crossing” updates, the special Halloween content will be free for everyone who owns the game.

What is the ‘Animal Crossing’ pumpkin patch?

From the Halloween update trailer, which we’ve included below, it seems users will be able to add a pumpkin patch to their island where several colors of pumpkins can be grown.

There also appears to be a cemetery decked out with skulls, carved pumpkins and bats.

What pumpkin DIY recipes are in ‘Animal Crossing’?

After collecting pumpkins from the island pumpkin patch, users will be able to complete a DIY recipe that produces propped up jack-o’-lanterns. There will also likely be other Halloween-themed DIY recipes available to help users decorate their islands.

What is the event with the ‘Czar of Halloween’?

Nintendo’s announcement trailer for the new update indicates a special event for Oct. 31. In it, Jack — a specter known as the “Czar of Halloween — will make an appearance. Jack is familiar to longtime “Animal Crossing” fans after his appearances in past games.

What spooky Halloween costumes are there in ‘Animal Crossing’?

The Halloween update will bring various fall dresses and robes, some of which are orange. Some costumes will be available for purchase, too, including horns for characters to wear on their heads and witch hats.

There are also customizable eye colors to add to the Halloween vibe.