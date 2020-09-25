Amazon September Event: New Echo devices, more

Today Amazon is virtually taking the stage to unveil a host of new devices and services. While there is plenty of speculation about what today’s event will deliver, our money is on a handful of new Echo speakers along with some experimental hardware. We’ll be updating this post throughout the event with all the details on Amazon’s latest products and more announced today.

What to expect during Amazon’s September event

You can read more about what Amazon is expected to bring to market today in my previous coverage, but the safe bet is on a new line of Echo speakers, headlined by a redesigned Echo Dot. There will also be new Fire TV streamers alongside a host experiential hardware that will be available in beta form initially. Last year’s event saw the announcement of 15 devices in total, so I’d be prepared for anything this year.

Pre-ordering today’s new announcements:

Amazon is rolling out pre-orders on this landing page throughout the event and in the days after. You can browse through all of Amazon’s current and upcoming Alexa offerings right here.

Amazon has now announced new Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Plus speakers that feature an updated processor and low-power mode. Updated internals delivers faster performance and responses to requests. Amazon will start pricing at $50 with a wide range of products and price points. The circular build is a departure from the tubular design held over from the first-generation model. Echo Dot Kids is getting new designs this year, including a sweet looking tiger and panda design.

Here’s the breakdown of pricing:

Echo: $100

Echo Dot: $50

Echo Dot with Clock: $60

Echo Dot Kids: $60

The new Echo Show 10 has a motorized arm that follows you around the room. Notable features include a new 13MP camera that puts video calling at the forefront. It is compatible with mainstream video conferencing platforms such as Zoom. The 10-inch display includes access to Netflix and other streaming services. Starts at $250.

“Alexa delete everything I’ve ever said” … which is also a rolling feature that will delete your conversations automatically. — Trevor Daugherty (@trevorjd14) September 24, 2020

Amazon is also introducing a new Fire TV today that includes a fresh UI and platform that is designed to make curation easier. There’s a heavy focus on using other products within the ecosystem. The new Fire TV Stick is 50% more powerful and starts at $30.

There’s a new gaming service coming alongside Amazon’s Fire TV announcement. It starts at $5 per month and comes with dedicated hardware. Includes support for Twitch and has notable day-one games like Sonic.

Amazon is rolling out a new eero 6 lineup from $129 today, as well. No surprise, it will feature Wi-Fi 6. A notable feature here is how Amazon is further bringing smart home functionality into your router.

Amazon is also introducing three new Ring accessories for your car today. Each one is designed to help provide additional security for your ride. As part of today’s announcement, Amazon is announcing a partnership with Tesla.

Ring Always Home is an indoor drone that flys throughout your space autonomously and looks in on noises that are heard. Obvious privacy concerns here but Amazon says that it is putting that at the forefront of this product.

It will be interesting to see how long Amazon’s event goes after Apple ran a tight hour last week. Of course, Amazon is known for introducing products at a rapid pace even in non-pandemic times. — Trevor Daugherty (@trevorjd14) September 24, 2020

