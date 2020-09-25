Alphabet settles shareholder lawsuit over its handling of sexual harassment claims, agrees to eliminate mandatory arbitration and limit Google’s use of NDAs (Jennifer Elias/CNBC)

Colombia-based delivery app Rappi has raised over $300M from T. Rowe Price and others  —  BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombian all-purpose delivery app Rappi has raised over $300 million (£235.3 million) in a funding round that saw interest from T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc, among others, the company said on Thursday.

