Colombia-based delivery app Rappi has raised over $300M from T. Rowe Price and others — BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombian all-purpose delivery app Rappi has raised over $300 million (£235.3 million) in a funding round that saw interest from T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc, among others, the company said on Thursday.
Alphabet settles shareholder lawsuit over its handling of sexual harassment claims, agrees to eliminate mandatory arbitration and limit Google’s use of NDAs (Jennifer Elias/CNBC)
