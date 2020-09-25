All about Anil Kapoor’s movie room



Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor have three kids, Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Though Sonam is married now and doesn’t stay with them, Rhea and Harshvardhan stay in Anil’s Juhu residence. The house is famous for its parties and the warmth that its hosts radiate. Anil Kapoor has always made sure that the atmosphere of his house is close-knit yet it gives the space for every member to do what they love. In an old post on Instagram, Harshvardhan had given an insight about this one special room in their residence which is called the movie room.

It has a giant projector screen and an enviable collection of movies that he has been building up since he was a teenager. He added that the room is used for other purposes too, he has his readings in there and his mother uses the room to do yoga sometimes. Well, isn’t that too cool?