Alex Johnston scores five tries in perfect performance for South Sydney Rabbitohs against Roosters

Rabbitohs winger Alex Johnston was nearly lost for words after his five-try performance in South Sydney’s massive 60-8 victory over the Roosters on Friday night.

Johnston got off to a hot start with two first-half tries before the Roosters defence completely let down their guard in the second half and the try-scoring blitz was unleashed from the Rabbitohs, with the Souths winger adding another three to his tally for the night.

“The boys took care of me there. I told them I needed two more tries in the second half and they gave me three. Unbelievable. I can’t believe it,” Johnston told Nine after the win.

“It’s a good feeling.

“Everyone was screaming [for the ball]. I got to the ground as soon as I could. We’re all mates and we’re all looking out for each other.

“We just had that mentality that this week is the start of semis.”

Alex Johnston of the Rabbitohs scores a try (Getty)

It wasn’t that long ago that Johnston was on the fringe at Souths and the club was considering not re-signing him. But earlier this month the Rabbitohs finally locked him in for two more years.

After thrashing the Roosters, Johnston reflected on what remaining with the club meant to him.

“On a personal level it means everything,” Johnston said of staying with South Sydney.

“I don’t know what to say. It’s an unbelievable feeling and I’m happy to be here for two more years.”

Johnston bags FIVE in Roosters mauling

Rabbitohs playmaker Cody Walker said it was important for the club to retain the try-scoring machine.

“It’s awesome. We’re really happy we’ve kept him here,” Walker told Nine.

“He’s a Souths junior, he bleeds red and green. It’s a pretty awesome achievement [scoring five tonight].”

Johnston’s heroics helped put him in top spot on the 2020 NRL try-scorers list with his season total now at 20.

He also moved into fourth spot on the all-time try-scorers list for the Rabbitohs with 103 to his name.