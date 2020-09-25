Akshay Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Dhanush mourn the loss of SP Balasubrahmanyam



Legendary singer S.P Balasubrahmanyam tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of August. The veteran singer fought a long battle with the virus before he succumbed to it earlier today. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai since the past few weeks, but his condition kept deteriorating. Today, the news of his demise broke out and soon celebs from across the country started sending in condolences to the family of the deceased.

Akshay Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Shruti Haasan, Dhanush, Mahesh Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Yami Gautam, Manoj Bajpayee, Jonny Lever, Madhur Bhandarkar, Riteish Deshmukh and many others sent in their condolences through social media. Check out their posts below…

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji.Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale,hearty & his usual legendary self…life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his familyðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»#RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/NytdM7YhBL

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2020







Pratibhashaali gayak,madhurbhashi ,bahut nek insan SP Balasubrahmanyam ji ke swargwas ki khabar sunke main bahut vyathit hun.Humne kai gaane saath gaaye,kai shows kiye.Sab baatein yaad aarahi hain.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de.Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hain.

— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 25, 2020







#RIP Balu sir … you have been my voice for many years … your voice and your memories will live with me forever … I will truly miss you … pic.twitter.com/oeHgH6F6i4

— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 25, 2020







Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2020







Rip SPB sir ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂthe voice which will echo in everyone’s house forever, a family member in every household. Ur voice and U will continue to live with us for generations to come. My condolences to his family and dear ones. Thank you sir for everything sir. you will be dearly missed

— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) September 25, 2020







Deeply saddened by the loss of #SPBalasubramaniam sir.. thankyou for your artistry and your kind words.may the halls of heaven be filled with your resplendent voice. You were family and the loss is heartbreaking

— shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) September 25, 2020







Rest in peace sir. You will forever be the voice of eternal love… My condolences and prayers to the family and fans… ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»#RIPSPB #SPBalasubramaniam

— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) September 25, 2020







Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam sir ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ» Legend ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»

— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) September 25, 2020







Very sad to hear about the demise of the legend Shri #SPBalasubramaniam Garu…

It’s a huge loss to not just the film fraternity but also our nation.

Our prayers and condolences to the family.

May his soul rest in peace…#RIPSPB ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ pic.twitter.com/Nqu5Api6EU

— Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) September 25, 2020







à¤¹à¤® à¤¬à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂà¤® à¤¬à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂ -à¤ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤²à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂà¥¤ #SPBalasubrahmanyam ji -thank you for the amazing music: -with a heavy heart I say…à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¿à¤¯à¤¾? Rest in glory Sir. Condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of fans world over. pic.twitter.com/YYlc9J1UGT

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 25, 2020







S P SIR MAY YOU REST IN PEACE!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 25, 2020





