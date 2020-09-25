Akshay Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Dhanush mourn the loss of SP Balasubrahmanyam

Legendary singer S.P Balasubrahmanyam tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of August. The veteran singer fought a long battle with the virus before he succumbed to it earlier today. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai since the past few weeks, but his condition kept deteriorating. Today, the news of his demise broke out and soon celebs from across the country started sending in condolences to the family of the deceased.

Akshay Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Shruti Haasan, Dhanush, Mahesh Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Yami Gautam, Manoj Bajpayee, Jonny Lever, Madhur Bhandarkar, Riteish Deshmukh and many others sent in their condolences through social media. Check  out their posts below…

