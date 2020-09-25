Actor Reggie Hayes From Girlfriends: I’m Homeless, Broke, And DYING!!

We all know Reggie Hayes, 51, as the actor who played William Dent on the hit show created by Mara Brock Akil starring Golden Brooks, Tracee Ellis Ross, Persia White, and Jill Marie Jones.

Well learned that Reggie was recently HOMELESS. How could that be – especially after playing such a successful tv role?

Well Reggie recently spoke with The Chicago Tribune and told them that acting jobs dried up since the show ended in 2008, and he now suffers from congestive heart failure.

Here’s what he said about his homelessness:

The actor says he tried to work as a bouncer but didn’t have the temperament. He also tried moving furniture but said he didn’t have the back for it. “It was a difficult time, money-wise, I had started a complete rebuild on my house and all of a sudden I didn’t have a job. But the house was on an amazing piece of land and I was able to sell it and break even,” Hayes told the Tribune. “So I moved from a house on the hill down to a little bungalow in a sketchy area and people would come by: “What the hell are you doing here?” Those were pretty awful years. I made it work with my little residual checks for a year and then I ended up moving into my sister’s garage for six years.”

And here’s what he said about his health: