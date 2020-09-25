A group of about 25 experts say they have formed the Real Facebook Oversight Board, a group to analyze and critique Facebook's content moderation decisions (Olivia Solon/NBC News)

Olivia Solon / NBC News:

A group of about 25 experts say they have formed the Real Facebook Oversight Board, a group to analyze and critique Facebook’s content moderation decisions  —  Some of Facebook’s most vocal critics are tired of waiting for its independent oversight board — so they’re starting their own.

