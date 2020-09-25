‘911: Lone Star’: Lisa Edelstein Cast as Rob Lowe’s Ex-Wife

The past is coming back to haunt Rob Lowe on 9-1-1: Lone Star, which will host a mini West Wing reunion when Lisa Edelstein (House) recurs during the upcoming Season 2 of the Fox drama, our sister site reports.

Edelstein will play Gwyneth, the lawyer ex-wife of Lowe’s Capt. Owen Strand. She comes to Austin from New York City to be with her son T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) following the shooting incident that left him hospitalized in the Season 1 finale. 9-1-1 Lone Star is currently slated to return for Season 2 at midseason.

Edelstein and Lowe already share a romantic history on screen: The actress appeared in five episodes of The West Wing, where she portrayed a call girl and law student with whom Lowe’s Sam Seaborn had sex.

* black-ish has tapped Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, and Desus Nice and The Kid Mero (Desus & Mero) to guest in the ABC comedy’s animated election special, airing Sunday, Oct. 4.

* All 45 seasons of Saturday Night Live will be available on Peacock beginning Thursday, Oct. 1, our sister site Variety reports.

* IFC has released a trailer for Baroness von Sketch Show‘s fifth and final season, premiering Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 12 am ET/PT:

* HBO Max has released a trailer for the unscripted series A World of Calm, debuting Thursday, Oct. 1:

