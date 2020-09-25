49ers’ Nick Mullens to start vs. Giants

Last time Mullens started, there were little expectations for the 25-year-old as San Francisco was headed toward a 4-12 record in 2018. With the team’s Super Bowl aspirations this season, Mullens will face more pressure this time around.

San Francisco cut Mullens twice before deciding to keep him on the roster. He was originally signed as an undrafted rookie out of Southern Mississippi.

Mullens was promoted from the practice squad in 2018 after Garoppolo suffered a season-ending ACL tear in his left knee. To close out the 2018 campaign, Mullens averaged 285 yards passing per game. He finished that season with 2,277 yards passing and a 64.2 completion percentage, proving that he could be a reliable backup for Shanahan’s offense.