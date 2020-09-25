4 Wounded in Paris Knife Attack Near Charlie Hebdo’s Former Office

PARIS — Four people were wounded by at least one knife-wielding assailant in Paris on Friday near the site of the former Charlie Hebdo office — the scene of a 2015 terrorist attack targeting the satirical newspaper — the authorities said.

Jean Castex, the French prime minister, cut short a scheduled speech, saying that a “serious event” had just occurred in the capital.

“An attack with a bladed weapon was carried out in the 11th arrondissement in front of the former offices of Charlie Hebdo,” Mr. Castex said, adding that two of the wounded appeared to be in critical condition.

Local authorities said police were looking for a “potentially dangerous” individual in the east of the capital. Emmanuel Grégoire, the deputy mayor of Paris, in a post on Twitter urged people to avoid the Richard-Lenoir neighborhood — where Charlie Hebdo had its offices before the terrorist attack in January 2015 that left 12 people dead.