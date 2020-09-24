Your Thursday Briefing

A single-shot vaccine enters final testing in the U.S.

Johnson & Johnson has begun the final stage of clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine that could have a few advantages over its competitors: It would require just one shot, instead of two, and does not need to be frozen, easing distribution. The trials, which began on Monday, will be the largest in the U.S., with plans to enroll 60,000 participants.

Right behind Johnson & Johnson are Sanofi and Novavax, whose vaccines may prove just as good as or better than the leading contenders. “We need multiple vaccines to work,” said Dr. Dan Barouch, a virologist who led the development of the technology used in Johnson & Johnson’s trial. “There are seven billion people in the world, and no single vaccine supplier will be able to manufacture at that scale.”

What’s next: The company’s chief scientific officer said Johnson & Johnson might be able to determine by the end of the year if the vaccine is safe and effective.

Official comments: President Trump, who has repeatedly claimed that a vaccine will be ready before Election Day, said Wednesday that the White House “may or may not” approve new Food and Drug Administration guidelines requiring outside experts to weigh in before the agency approves a coronavirus vaccine.