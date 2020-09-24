Yam plans protocol overhaul despite first successful V3 rebase By Cointelegraph

Yam plans protocol overhaul despite first successful V3 rebase
Yam, the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector’s original food-themed clone protocol, has successfully completed its first rebase since its V3 relaunch.
Yam’s relaunch on September 18 followed the spectacular failure of Yam V2 last month — where a bug in the protocol’s unaudited code rendered governance impossible after only two days by rebasing the token’s supply 10 times higher than its design intended.
