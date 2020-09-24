WWE legend Road Warrior Animal, Joe Laurinaitis, passes away aged 60

Legendary WWE superstar Joe Laurinaitis, known among wrestling fans as the Road Warrior Animal, has passed away at the age of 60.

Laurinaitis forged a famous career alongside his tag team partner Hawk, where the duo dubbed themselves ‘The Road Warriors’.

Hawk, whose real name was Michael Hegstrand, passed away due to a heart attack back in 2003 at the age of 46.

Between 1984-1990, the duo competed on the American Wrestling Association (AWA), the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), and World Championship Wrestling (WCW), before changing their tag team name to the ‘Legion of Doom’ when they joined the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in 1990.

Laurinaitis, along with Hawk and their manager Paul Ellering, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

WWE issued the following statement on Thursday:

“WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away at the age of 60,” the statement read.

Road Warrior Animal (Twitter)

“One of the most intense Superstars to ever step into the squared circle, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound Animal spent most of his career alongside his tag team partner, Hawk. Together, they formed what was arguably the most successful, popular and feared tandem of all time — The Road Warriors.

“With their intimidating face paint, outfits covered in metal spikes and impressive array of power moves, the duo captured titles and destroyed opponents wherever they roamed.

“Their dominance made them so popular that the phrase “Road Warrior pop” has been used in locker rooms to describe particularly deafening reactions from the crowd ever since.

Road Warrior Animal and manager Paul Ellering attend the WWE 2011 Hall Of Fame Induction (Getty)

“WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis’ family, friends and fans.”

WWE legends Ric Flair, Triple H and Hulk Hogan were among many professional wrestling greats who paid tribute to Laurinaitis on social media.