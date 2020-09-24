WTF Is Kris Jenner Doing in a Dog Suit?

Understandably, Corey was both pleased and confused by Kris’ costume.

“You’re so cute,” he remarked. “But what’s going on?”

Kris responded, “Well, you’re making me a little jealous with that dog. And I thought that the only way…you would pay attention to me is if I dressed up like a dog.”

Appreciating the gesture, Corey explained to Kris that he’s been teaching her a lesson.

“You brought this onto us,” he expressed. “And I’m fully in, I just would like it if we could do it together.”

In a confessional, Kris promised Corey that she’ll “try to be better.”

For all of this and more, watch the recap video above.

You can binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock now.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)