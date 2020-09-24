Winners, losers from Dolphins’ dominant victory over Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars took the field on Thursday Night Football with fans expecting to witness a dull game. Instead, we saw quite a few fireworks as Ryan Fitzpatrick led Miami to a surprising victory to kick off Week 3 of the NFL season.

Jacksonville came in as a three-point favorite, but quickly found itself humbled by the Dolphins’ offense. Fitzpatrick got hot early, starting the game a perfect 10-for-10 through the air and even stomped all over the defense with his mobility. By the time we reached halftime, the Jaguars were licking their wounds amid a 21-7 deficit.

Things didn’t get much better for Jacksonville in the second half. While undrafted running back James Robinson added to his incredible story, his teammates couldn’t match the rookie’s efforts. The Jaguars made it interesting near the end, but it was too little too late on Thursday Night Football.

Let’s examine the winners and losers from the Dolphins’ 31-13 victory over the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

Winner: Ryan Fitzpatrick pauses Tua Time

Fitzpatrick’s 2020 season started on a disastrous note with the 37-year-old quarterback playing like he should have retired years ago. He rebounded in a strong Week 2 performance, then took things to an absurd level with an MVP-like thrashing of the Jaguars’ secondary in Week 3.