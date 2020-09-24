When will my phone get Android 11?

The stable version of Android 11 is here, and while it isn’t the most revolutionary update we’ve ever seen, there are plenty of reasons to get excited about it. Whether you’re looking forward to the new conversation notifications, chat bubbles for messaging apps, or the upgraded permission handling, it may be a while before you can actually start messing around with all of these software goodies. The update is now live for the Pixels and select OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Realme phones. OnePlus is offering a public beta of OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11, with Xiaomi, OPPO, and Realme doing closed betas. We’ve rounded up all of the current info to help give you a better idea as to when Android 11 will arrive on your device. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines The timelines change based on manufacturer and region, but the list below should give you a broad overview of which phones will receive the Android 11 update, and when the stable build will be available for your phone.

When will my Google Pixel phone get Android 11?

The phrase “fast Android updates” is usually an oxymoron, but Google’s lineup of Pixel phones is the exception to that rule. Whenever a new update or security patch is released, Pixels are the first-in-line for that software — making this one of the biggest benefits of owning a Pixel in the first place. The Android 11 stable update is now available to download on all Pixels starting with the Pixel 2 series. Here’s the full list: Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a Google is also launching the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 on September 30, but we expect those two phones to ship with Android 11 out of the box. When will my Samsung phone get Android 11?

Samsung used to be one of those manufacturers that you couldn’t rely on for good software support, but within the last year, it’s improved significantly. On August 5, Samsung announced that it’s now committed to three years of major OS updates for all of its flagship phones, starting with the Galaxy S10 series and going forward. Given that, we can look forward to all of the following phones to get an Android 11 update: Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra The Galaxy S9 series should be able to run Android 11, but with no guarantee from Samsung, we wouldn’t hold our breath for it. As for the speed at which Samsung will roll out Android 11 to its phones, we’re anticipating the update to drop within a few months of the initial launch. Google introduced Android 10 on September 3, 2019. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S9 got the update in December and January, and it is likely we’ll see a similar timeline this year with Android 11. When will my OnePlus phone get Android 11?

What started out as a small enthusiast brand has transformed itself into a mainstream player in the U.S. smartphone space. OnePlus kicks out some of the best Android phones, and thankfully, it’s quite good when it comes to updating them to new software builds. OnePlus is offering the Android 11 public beta program, with availability initially limited to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The public betas builds based on OxygenOS 11 are now live, and OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro users can install them right away. As for a stable release, OnePlus should be one of the first manufacturers to roll out the build. The The OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 6, and 6T were all treated to Android 10 before the end of 2019. The OnePlus 5 and 5T also got Android 10, but not until May 26, 2020. OnePlus will likely follow a similar format this year as well, rolling out the stable Android 11 release to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro first, followed by the Nord, OnePlus 7T series, OnePlus 7 series, and so on. The OnePlus 8T is launching on October 14 and will offer Android 11 out of the box, and we should see the stable build releasing at around the same time. These are the devices that will make the switch to Android 11: OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6 When will my Xiaomi phone get Android 11?

Xiaomi is one of the largest phone manufacturers in the world, and the brand has turned its attention to Western markets in the last two years. Xiaomi sells phones from $100 all the way to $1,200, and it made a name for itself as the go-to player for value. Xiaomi is currently running a closed Android 11 beta for the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro. The Android 11 beta build is based on MIUI 12, but as of this writing, it is not stable enough for use as a daily driver. Based on a post that showed up on Xiaomi’s MIUI community forums, the Android 11 update will be going out to 30 models across Xiaomi, POCO, and Redmi product lines. More phones will be added to the list, but for now, these are the Xiaomi phones that will be updated to Android 11: Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi A3

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 9

Redmi 9C

Redmi 9A

POCO F2 Pro

POCO X2

POCO M2 Pro When will my OPPO phone get Android 11?

OPPO is also turning its attention to Western markets, and the Chinese manufacturer made a lot of changes to its ColorOS interface over the last 12 months, making it more palatable to a global audience. OPPO has introduced ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 in closed beta for the Find X2 series and the Reno 3 Pro series, with a stable update slated to arrive before the end of the year. We have a tentative timeline for when OPPO phones will get the ColorOS 11 beta based on Android 11. A stable update should follow a few weeks thereafter: From 14 September: Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition From 30 September: Reno 3 4G, Reno 3 Pro 4G, F17 Pro

Reno 3 4G, Reno 3 Pro 4G, F17 Pro From October: Reno 4 Pro 5G

Reno 4 Pro 5G From November: Reno 4 5G, Reno 4 Pro 4G

Reno 4 5G, Reno 4 Pro 4G From December: Reno 4 4G, F11, F11 Pro, F11 Pro Avengers Edition, A9, A92, A72, A52

Reno 4 4G, F11, F11 Pro, F11 Pro Avengers Edition, A9, A92, A72, A52 From Q1 2021: Reno 10x Zoom, Reno 2, Reno 2F, Reno 2Z, Reno 3 Pro 5G, A91, F15

Reno 10x Zoom, Reno 2, Reno 2F, Reno 2Z, Reno 3 Pro 5G, A91, F15 From Q2 2021: Reno, Reno Z, A5 2020, A9 2020 When will my Realme phone get Android 11?

Realme is also doing a closed Android 11 beta based on Realme UI 2.0 for the X50 Pro. Realme UI 2.0 comes with a host of new features, but at this moment the closed beta is limited to just 100 members and we don’t have a timeline for when a public build will be available. We don’t know how many Realme phones will be updated to Android 11, but most devices released in the last 18 months should qualify for the update. Here’s the list: Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 Pro

Realme X50

Realme X3

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2

Realme XT

Realme X

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7

Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6

Realme 6i

Realme 6S

Realme 5

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5i

Realme 5s

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10A When will my Huawei phone get Android 11?

Although Huawei phones aren’t very common/popular in the United States, the exact opposite is true is plenty other parts of the world. Huawei’s Android 11 update will take the form of EMUI 11, and while we don’t know much about the company’s plans for it quite yet, that’ll be changing soon. The Huawei Developer Conference is taking place between September 10-12, and during those days, Huawei will talk more about EMUI 11 and what we can expect from it. There are a lot of Huawei phones we expect to get Android 11/EMUI 11, including: Huawei P40 series

Huawei P30 series

Huawei Mate 30 series

Huawei Mate 20 series

Huawei Mate X/Xs In regards to how fast those updates will be pushed out, you’ll likely have to wait a few months. The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro received Android 10 in mid-November, shortly followed by the Mate 20 series. When will my Motorola phone get Android 11?

This past year has been an exciting one for Motorola. The company is still churning out high-quality budget devices, and alongside those, we’re seeing Moto’s return to the flagship space. However, it’s still straggling behind in an area that’s been a pain point for years — software updates. Taking a look at all of the Motorola phones we expect to get an Android 11 update, the list is as follows: Motorola Edge+

Motorola Edge

Motorola RAZR

Moto G Stylus

Moto G Power

Moto G Fast

Motorola One Fusion+

Motorola One Hyper That’s a solid list at first glance, but it comes with a big caveat. For every phone but the Edge+ and RAZR, Android 11 is the one and only software update they’ll receive. There’s also the fact that Motorola took its time with the Android 10 update, with the platform version not coming to the Moto G7 until May 11, 2020. When will my LG phone get Android 11?

Keeping with the theme of manufacturers that often drop the ball for software updates, we have LG. With no update roadmap in place, here are the devices we think will get Android 11: LG Velvet

LG G8

LG G8X

LG V60

LG V50

LG V50S Android 10 was made available for the LG G8 in December 2019, with the LG V50 starting its Android 10 update in February 2020. We don’t consider that to be a fast turnaround time, but it is better than what we usually see from LG. Our fingers are crossed that LG gets even faster with rolling out Android 11, but we’ll have to wait and see if that pans out. When will my Nokia phone get Android 11?