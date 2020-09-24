What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on September 23

Netflix doesn’t publicly disclose specific ratings information. Any numbers the streaming service shares are self-serving, and juked to the point of near-absurdity (Netflix counts watching two minutes of one episode as a view). The closest thing Netflix observers can get to the company actually giving an unbiased report of what’s popular on the platform is the Netflix Top 10.

On September 23, the Netflix Top 10 includes Ryan Murphy’s Ratched, which has been in the No. 1 spot since it was released on Sept. 18, as well as the new kids’ series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous holding at No. 2, the star-studded movie The Devil All the Time, which dropped four places to No. 10, and a new-to-Netflix season of The Blacklist rising to No. 6. But which of these shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Based on Netflix’s Top 10 from Wednesday, Sept. 23

1. Ratched

For fans of: American Horror Story, Hollywood | Is it good?: Depends on how much you like Ryan Murphy’s schtick

Sarah Paulson stars in this psychological thriller origin story for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest‘s Nurse Ratched. Some of the storytelling is shaky, but you might be able to overlook it while you enjoy the gorgeous visuals and Paulson’s performance. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday’s rank: 1)

2. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

For fans of: Uhhhh Jurassic Park | Is it good?: For an animated TV spin-off, very

“Jurassic World but truly for kids” is actually a really good idea! This is all the action of the PG-13 movies in a PG animated series form. (Yesterday’s rank: 2)

3. The Take

For fans of: Turn Up Charlie, straight-to-DVD action thrillers | Is it good?: It’s passable as a terrorist conspiracy flick

Netflix raided the bargain bin for this 2016 action thriller, formerly known as Bastille Day, that got new life since coming to the streamer last week. Idris Elba stars as a CIA agent who teams up with a pickpocketing Robb Stark (Richard Madden) to thwart a terrorist attack in Paris. Be warned: Both Madden and Elba do American accents! The horror! (Yesterday’s rank: 3)

4. The Smurfs 2

For fans of: Rude humor, the color blue | Is it good?: It smurfs

Hank Azaria in heavy prosthetic makeup played Gargamel in the live-action parts of this hybrid movie. He probably didn’t have to do that. He’s very rich! (Yesterday’s rank: 4)

5. Cobra Kai

For fans of: Teenage Bounty Hunters, GLOW | Is it good?: Yep, it’s a surprisingly fun time!

Originally a YouTube Red series, Cobra Kai is the continuation of the Karate Kid film series that you didn’t know you needed. The twist here is that it’s mostly told from the perspective of Johnny (William Zabka), whose life never really recovered after Danielson (Ralph Macchio) crane-kicked his nose to the other side of his face. [More shows like Cobra Kai] (Yesterday’s rank: 5)

6. The Blacklist

For fans of: James Spader, conspiracy thrillers | Is it good?: For what it is, it’s one of the best

NBC’s reliable “unlikely ally helps the FBI catch bad guys” crime series has entered the Netflix Top 10 thanks to the arrival of the most recent season on the streaming service. Season 7 finds Liz Keen (Megan Boone) teaming up with her devious long-lost mother to wage a covert investigation into who Red Reddington (James Spader) really is. Even if you don’t watch The Blacklist, you should check out the half-animated season finale, which was an emergency ending devised amid quarantine. It’s a really interesting and unique artifact of this moment. [Shows to watch if you like The Blacklist] (Yesterday’s rank: 8)

7. American Barbecue Showdown

For fans of: MEAT | Is it good?: MEAT

A Southern take on the cooking competition show, where barbecue chefs compete to see who can smoke the best pork, beef, opossum, etc. The format makes for an entertaining show no matter what, and this is a particularly delicious competition. (Yesterday’s rank: 10)

8. Away

For fans of: Gravity, The Martian, The First | Is it good?: Yep, it’s a solid drama that just so happens to be in space

Hilary Swank stars in this drama about the first manned mission to Mars, and the family drama that follows the astronauts into space while their loved ones remain on Earth. It’s got some space stuff, but it’s mostly about the interpersonal drama, not the interplanetary drama. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday’s rank: 7)

9. The Social Dilemma



For fans of: The Social Network, conspiracy theories, staying offline | Is it good?: Yes, but it’s scary

This documentary film interviews former employees of all the popular social media platforms, who discuss the sinister ways their former companies intentionally make Twitter, Facebook, and more highly addictive in order to manipulate our behaviors. It’s chilling and insightful, and if you somehow don’t delete your Facebook account after, you might have a problem. (Yesterday’s rank: 9)

10. The Devil All the Time

For fans of: Crime dramas, period pieces | Is it good?: It should be better

Tom Holland leads a strong ensemble cast that includes Robert Pattinson and Sebastian Stan in this violent drama from The Sinner‘s Antonio Campos about crooked cops and crookeder preachers in rural America in the ’50s and ’60s. Unfortunately, the disjointed story never coalesces, despite good performances. (Yesterday’s rank: 6)

