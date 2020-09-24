Wells Fargo CEO Apologizes After Saying The Black Talent Pool Is ‘Limited’

The CEO of Wells Fargo has issued an apology after making remarks that the Black talent pool is “limited.”

In a memo sent to staff in June, Charlie Scharf said, “We need more diverse representation on our operating committee,” Wells Fargo’s top executives. “While it might sound like an excuse, the unfortunate reality is that there is a very limited pool of Black talent to recruit from.”

He continued, “Our progress will not be a straight line given the experience required in some of our roles, but I would ask that you judge our progress two years into my tenure as CEO.”

