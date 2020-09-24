Video: Sara Ali Khan returns to Mumbai

The investigation surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is getting murkier by the day. What started as a case of checking if his death was a suicide or murder, has now branched out to various charges like money laundering and drug consumption.

The recent involvement of the NCB in the investigation has resulted in Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta receiving summons. Sara Ali Khan arrived at the Mumbai airport today with her family. It was pure chaos at the airport. The actress was surrounded by the media as she fought her way to her car. Take a look at the video below.















Sara Ali Khan will appear for interrogation by the NCB on September 26.