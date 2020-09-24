UK finance minister to provide as much economic support as possible: health minister By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

© . Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock walks outside Downing Street in London

LONDON () – Britain’s finance minister will provide as much support for jobs as possible when he announces his economic winter plan later on Thursday, said his colleague health minister Matt Hancock.

“What you can be assured of is that we’ll put in as much economic support to help people get through this as feasibly possible,” Hancock told LBC Radio.

“He (the finance minister) has an economic winter plan that he’ll be bringing forward later.”

