UK expresses deep concern over arrest of HK activist Joshua Wong By

© . Britain’s Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street in London
LONDON () – British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday he was deeply concerned about the arrest of Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong, describing it in a tweet as another example of Hong Kong authorities targeting activists.
“Chinese and HK authorities must respect the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong, as protected in the Joint Declaration,” Raab said.
Hong Kong police arrested Wong, 23, on Thursday for participating in an unauthorised assembly in October 2019 and violating the city’s anti-mask law, according to a post on Wong’s Twitter account.
