Tyra Banks Hits Back at Trolls Following Criticism Over ‘DWTS’ Flubbed Lines

It seems like Tyra Banks‘ hosting gig on “Dancing with the Stars” isn’t always going smooth. The new host for the current season 29 has taken to her TikTok account to address criticism over her minor mistakes in the latest episode of the long-running ABC show.

“Tonight I hosted the second episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars’… and yeah, it wasn’t perfect,” Tyra said on Tuesday night, September 22 in a video that appeared to be shot in her dressing room. “Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going.”

She then compared her mistake to contestant Skai Jackson‘s. In the said episode, the 18-year-old Disney star made a fairly significant misstep while dancing a Samba with pro partner Alan Bersten which made her almost fall amid the performance.

“She got back up and she kept going, and because of that she’s here for another week,” the former “America’s Got Talent” said. Sharing the moral message of the blunders, she shared, “So the message is: I messed up this week, Skai messed up this week, but we’re gonna keep on going and going. Forgive yourself when you mess up and keep going.”

This is not the first time for Tyra to face backlash after she took over the hosting duty from Tom Bergeron and his co-host Erin Andrews. Viewers pointed out that Tyra made numerous mistakes including stepping on her lines and even occasionally calling contestants by the wrong names.

Fans of the show were also upset with the firing of Tom and Erin. Addressing the matter, Tyra previously said, “Tom, I respect you so much. What you have done for ‘Dancing With the Stars’, there’s a reason why it is a successful show. Yes, amazing producers, yes, amazing concepts, but [you]. I hope to do you proud.”

She went on to say, “And if I make mistakes, I want you to hit me up in the DMs and let me know. Like, ‘Girl, you messed that up.’ Because I want to make you proud. Thank you so much.”