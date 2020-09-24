Twitter Reacts To No Officers Being Charged Directly w/ Breonna Taylor’s Murder!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

On Wednesday, the grand jury revealed their decision not to charge any of the officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor — directly with her murder.

Former officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment and two other officers who opened fire that night were not indicted.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the three officers had fired 32 shots in the early hours of March 13 in response to a single round fired by Taylor’s boyfriend. Taylor’s boyfriend told the cops that he mistook police for intruders when they broke down the door while they were sleeping.

