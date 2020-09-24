TV Ratings for Wednesday, Sept. 23: ‘Masked Singer’ Season 4 Premiere

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s The Masked Singer opened Season 4 with 5.4 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating, down 30 percent from Season 3’s Wednesday averages but still dominating the night in the demo. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “A-“ (read exit interview).

Leading out of Masked Singer, the hiiiiighly derivative I Can See Your Voice debuted to 4.5 mil and a 1.1 (and a TVLine reader grade of “B-“), demonstrating far better retention than Almost Family‘s year-ago premiere.

Elsewhere….

NBC | America’s Got Talent (6.3 mil/0.8) hit Wednesday season highs with its finale, and drew the night’s largest audience; about 83 percent of TVLine readers disagree with the winner.

CBS | Big Brother (4 mil/1.1) was steady, while Love Island (1.9 mil/0.6) ticked up from its previous Wednesday outing.

THE CW | The 100 (569K/0.1, read recap) ticked down, while Coroner (707K/0.1) was steady with its Season 1 finale.

ABC | Guardians of the Galaxy averaged 1.9 mil/0.4.

