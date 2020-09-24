Todoist launches ‘Boards’ for big picture view of projects for iOS and Mac

After launching an all-new iOS 14 app with widgets last week, popular to-do platform Todoist has launched a major new feature across its platform called “Boards” that gives users a bird’s eye view of projects while still being able to see and interact with the fine details. Another neat aspect is available templates for the new Boards for things like Bug Tracking, Content Pipeline, Design Requests, Product Roadmap, Development Workflow, and more.

Todoist launched Boards today and walked through its possibilities in a blog post. Notably, the feature has been in the works for two years.

When you’re pursuing big goals, sometimes a to-do list just isn’t enough. You need a way to map out the big picture without losing track of the details. That’s why we’ve spent the last two years paving the way for Boards – a powerful new way to organize and visualize your Todoist projects. From weekly meal plans to five-year business strategies, Boards make it easy to get a bird’s-eye view of your projects and make progress from start to finish.

Boards come in the form of “cards” that can be easily dragged and edited and are easy to use in collaboration with others. Here’s a look at the new feature in action:

The best part? Boards are designed to be there when you need them and out of the way when you don’t. The list view you know and love will always be there – just toggle any project between board and list depending on the view you need in the moment.

Todoist has a great getting started guide here as well as a quick start tour video:

As mentioned above, Todoist also has 12 templates for Boards to make it easy to get started with the new feature including:

Todoist says that Boards are rolling out to all users now and should be available for everyone “within a day or two if it’s not there already.”

Todoist is a free download from the App Store and Mac App Store with in-app purchases from $3.99/month to unlock all of the app’s features.

