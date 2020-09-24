Thousands join fan group dedicated to Bunnings barbecue

A Bunnings barbecue’s popularity is on fire with more than 3000 members joining a Facebook fan club dedicated to the beloved roaster.

He said group members had given themselves movie-themed barbecue names.

“Lately the names have evolved into some more movie-like names – we have Forrest Rump, Meryl Sheep and Happy Grillmore is one of my favourites,” he told .

The fan group describes themselves as: “Just a group of people who share the common love of cooking a piece of meat on the $85 Bunnings mini spit. Nothing more, nothing less.”

But barbecue enthusiast Mr Jackson never expected the group’s fan base to get so big, with membership almost tripling from its original 1800 after speaking to 3AW today.