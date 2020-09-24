‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Sex Scene: Jack and Rebecca First Look

As teased earlier this week, This Is Us on Thursday started production on its delayed fifth season — and, thanks to series creator Dan Fogelman, we already have a first look at the Pearsons in the age of COVID-19.

The EP took to social media to share a pic of a socially distanced and mask-wearing Mandy Moore (Rebecca) and Milo Ventimiglia (Jack) on the show’s Paramount Studios stomping ground. “A 2020 television sex scene,” Fogelman wrote (tongue-in-cheek), before confirming, “We’re back.”

A 2020 television sex scene. We’re back. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/0UK7uvpUW8 — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) September 24, 2020

Fogelman’s tweet comes just hours after NBC announced that it was moving up This Is Us‘ two-hour fall return by two weeks, from Nov. 10 to Oc. 27.

As previously reported, the NBC drama’s traditional summer hiatus was extended by the entertainment industry’s COVID-19 shutdown. The upcoming season will tackle life during the global pandemic “head-on,” Fogelman has promised. In addition, co-star Sterling K. Brown told TVLine in June that the coming episodes would include “an excavation of Randall’s past, connected to family again,” and Chrissy Metz previewed that viewers would learn why Kate started using food as a coping mechanism “because she’s been through some things that we don’t know yet.”