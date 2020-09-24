These details about Sanjay Dutt’s den are too good to miss



Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata’s Pali Hill residence in Mumbai is nothing short of amazing. It is luxurious, spacious and even has personalised spaces for the couple to make them feel connected to their home. There are a few things that stand out in this grand home. One for sure is Sanjay Dutt’s personal gym, which has some of the best machines to get in perfect shape.



Apart from that the house also has a fully equipped bar and a jacuzzi at one end of the house. Sanjay and Maanayata love calling their friends over for parties and ate known as the perfect hosts in B-town. Keep watching this space for more updates from Bollywood.