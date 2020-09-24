The Truth About Katie Holmes’ Dating Life

Two years after her romance with Jackson ended, Holmes began dating the American Pie star.

The pair got engaged in December 2003, but Holmes ended the relationship less than two years later—and just a few months before the TomKat era began.

To end any speculation about the timeline of the actress’ engagements, Klein told Access Hollywood at the time, “People are going to write what they want to write. Her being with Tom has nothing to do with her and I discontinuing our relationship.”

Holmes, meanwhile, told W Magazine, “Chris and I care about each other and we’re still friends. Tom is the most incredible man in the world.”

Klein would reflect on their relationship in a 2012 interview with People, explaining, “We found comfort in one another. We had a similar upbringing, and we were going through the same experience. As the teenage craze came to an end, we found that our relationship was changing as well.”

He continued, “From my side there was a lot of denial and fear about the future. It ended as amicably as these things can end.”