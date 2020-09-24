The ‘Sweet 16’ Big Tech stock rally is over. It’s time for cyclicals to outperform Tesla and Apple

Article content

Technology stocks that powered the stock market’s resurgence during the pandemic may be running out of steam, and are being replaced by cyclical shares — companies poised to boost earnings because of improved economic conditions, according to Jefferies Research Services LLC.

Jefferies’ ‘Sweet 16’ index of major tech stocks including Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc., the parent of Google, has shed 13 per cent of its value since a Sept. 2 high while accounting for 45 per cent of the S,amp;P 500’s decline and a “whopping” 79 per cent of the fall by the benchmark Invesco QQQ exchange traded fund during the same period, Jefferies equity strategist Steven DeSanctis wrote in a note Thursday.

“We remain firmly in the camp that the cyclicals should outperform, and they have from the low in small caps and doing so in large (caps) month-to-date,” DeSanctis said. “Just looking at the “other” 485 stocks in the S,amp;P 500, the earnings and sales revision ratios are heading higher on a three-month basis, slightly weaker on the one-month like the Sweet 16, and this reflects a better macro backdrop.”