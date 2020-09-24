The ‘Hart Trophy winners’ quiz

Edmonton Oilers duo Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are often talked about as the best one-two punch in hockey, and now they have the hardware to back it up. Earlier this week, the NHL announced that the 24-year-old Draisaitl was this season’s Hart Trophy winner, taking home the award just three years after McDavid won it. Draisaitl, the first ever player from Germany to win the Hart Trophy, also won the Art Ross Trophy by leading the league with 110 points in just 71 games. He was also one of just five players who tallied 40 or more goals in the regular season. And to cap it all off, Draisaitl also won the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the league’s most outstanding player.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. We’ve already given you two answers above, so now we’d like to see if you can name every other Hart Trophy winner since 1980.

Good luck!