The Dragon Is Revealed to Be a Rap Legend

One new thing in much-anticipated season 4 is that the celebrity panelists are up for the Golden Ear trophy, which will be given to the panelist with the most right guesses.

“The Masked Singer” returned for much-anticipated season 4 on Wednesday, September 23. Featuring 16 new singers, the new season proceeded without no live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. First performed in the new season was Group A which consisted of Sun, Giraffe, Popcorn, Dragon and Snow Owls.

The Sun performed Lizzo‘s “Cuz I Love You”. She revealed that she had “extreme seasons” in her life, adding that “stardom was great” before it turned to be a “ton of pressure.” Among her clues were a Gold Member club card and an image of Mickey Mouse.

One new thing in the season was that the celebrity panelists were up for the Golden Ear trophy, which will be given to the panelist with the most right guesses. As for the Sun, Nicole Scherzinger‘s first guess was Katharine McPhee. Jenny McCarthy thought that The Sun could be Demi Lovato, while Ken Jeong guessed Madonna.

Up next was the Giraffe, who said that he had a “roller coaster career full of ups and downs” but music is in his blood. He opted to perform “Let’s Get It Started” by the Black Eyed Peas. Ken was convinced he was Garth Brooks, while Robin Thicke believed that The Giraffe was a rapper Vanilla Ice.

Later, the Popcorn took the stage to belt out Pink‘s “What About Us”. She said that she had built career around love and one part of her clue package saw “Proud Merry Go Round”. Jenny guessed Tina Turner. Meanwhile, Ken and Nicole thought she might be Carole Baskin and Mary J. Blige.

Performing LL Cool J‘s “Mama Said Knock You Out, the Dragon had a big Statue of Liberty in his clue package. Jenny guessed DMX, while Nicole and Robin guessed Busta Rhymes. Ken went with Michael Phelps.

The Snow Owls later performed A Great Big World‘s “Say Something”, marking the first duet contestants in the show’s history. Their hint was “family reunion,” prompting Robin to guess Amy Grant and Vince Gill. As for Jenny, she thought the pair could be Donny Osmond and Marie Osmond. Ken believed they were “Schitt’s Creek” stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara.

It was then revealed that the Dragon was the one who was eliminated in the premiere, while the rest were advancing to the Group A playoffs. The Dragon was later revealed to be Busta Rhymes, which meant that Nicole and Robin guessed it right.