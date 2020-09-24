‘The Boys’ Spinoff in Development, About College for Superheroes

RELATED STORIES

The Boys‘ franchise is ready to “super”-size.

Coming off of very strong buzz and big numbers (see below) for Season 2 of the comic book-inspired series, which has (thank God) been releasing weekly vs. binge-style, Amazon has fast-tracked development of an offshoot, our sister site Variety was first to report.

Described as “part college show, part Hunger Games,” but “with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys,” the spinoff would be set at “America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes” aka supes, which is run by Vought International.

The untitled spinoff will be an irreverent, “R-rated” series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Season 2 of The Boys had the most-watched global launch of an Amazon Original series ever, the streamer reports, and in its first two weeks nearly doubled (+89 percent) the worldwide viewership of Season 1.

The Season 2 finale is set for release on Friday, Oct. 9.

Craig Rosenberg is writing the spinoff pilot and would serve as showrunner/EP. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty and comic book creators Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson will also serve as executive producers.